ADB Props Up Tajikistan For Bettering STEM Education

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 29. The Asian
Development Bank (ADB) has allocated a $40 million grant to
Tajikistan, Trend reports.
The funding is intended to help the government improve the
teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering, and
Mathematics (STEM) topics in secondary schools. This project also
includes increasing awareness about climate change and encouraging
girls to pursue STEM careers.
Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Qahhorzoda, and ADB
Country Director in Tajikistan, Shanny Campbell, signed the deal in
Dushanbe.
The project's goal is to improve STEM teaching techniques for
students in grades 5 to 11, using a skill-based approach to help
students acquire critical analysis and teamwork abilities that will
allow them to address real-world challenges.
The project encompasses the training of STEM teachers and the
modernization of educational materials. It will involve the
modernization of 20 schools in four regions of the country and an
improvement in school management. Climate change-related topics
will be integrated into STEM curricula and materials.
The project will directly benefit 11,500 students, including
5,600 girls in targeted schools, as well as approximately 4,000
STEM teachers, education specialists, school management, and
communities in project implementation areas.
The partnership between the ADB and Tajikistan dates back to
1998. ADB has provided Tajikistan with over $2.5 billion in
assistance since then.
