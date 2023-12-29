Safe, Fast And Convenient: Innovative TDAS Solution Has Been Introduced At Baku Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Travel Document Authorization System (TDAS) solution has been launched at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. This system aims to simplify and expedite the pre-flight procedures, enhance security measures, and reduce queues at the airport.



The new system, developed by TAV Technologies, allows passengers to enter the pre-flight screening area by independently scanning their boarding pass. In addition, this solution helps to increase the capacity of the pre-flight formalities area, providing convenience and efficiency.



The TDAS solution supports both paper and electronic boarding passes, accommodating passenger preferences and airline policies.



“We strive to ensure the maximum comfort and safety of our passengers. Additionally, the new system will eliminate the reliance on paper boarding passes, helping to improve environmental sustainability. The TDAS solution will also eliminate the possibility of human errors,” said Baku Airport Director Teymur Hasanov.



It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to introduce new technologies and innovations in order to improve the quality of passenger service and create a modern, comfortable infrastructure.

