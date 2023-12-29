Safe, Fast And Convenient: Innovative TDAS Solution Has Been Introduced At Baku Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Travel Document Authorization System (TDAS) solution has
been launched at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. This system
aims to simplify and expedite the pre-flight procedures, enhance
security measures, and reduce queues at the airport.
The new system, developed by TAV Technologies, allows passengers to
enter the pre-flight screening area by independently scanning their
boarding pass. In addition, this solution helps to increase the
capacity of the pre-flight formalities area, providing convenience
and efficiency.
The TDAS solution supports both paper and electronic boarding
passes, accommodating passenger preferences and airline
policies.
“We strive to ensure the maximum comfort and safety of our
passengers. Additionally, the new system will eliminate the
reliance on paper boarding passes, helping to improve environmental
sustainability. The TDAS solution will also eliminate the
possibility of human errors,” said Baku Airport Director Teymur
Hasanov.
It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport
continues to introduce new technologies and innovations in order to
improve the quality of passenger service and create a modern,
comfortable infrastructure.
