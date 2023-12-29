Kazakhstan Removes Taliban From List Of Banned Organizations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Kazakhstan has
decided to exclude Taliban from the list of banned organizations,
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiarov told Kazakh
media, Trend reports.
According to him, Kazakhstan revises its national list of
prohibited organizations on a regular basis in order to keep it up
to date. As a result, as part of the aforementioned procedure, it
was agreed to exclude the "Taliban Movement" in conformity with UN
precedent.
"The Taliban Movement is not listed on the UN Security Council's
list of terrorist organizations, according to the mandatory
resolutions," Smadiarov stressed.
In terms of political interactions, he stated that Kazakhstan
will continue to firmly adhere to UN Security Council and General
Assembly decisions and resolutions.
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.