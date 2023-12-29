               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan Removes Taliban From List Of Banned Organizations


12/29/2023 2:25:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Kazakhstan has decided to exclude Taliban from the list of banned organizations, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiarov told Kazakh media, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan revises its national list of prohibited organizations on a regular basis in order to keep it up to date. As a result, as part of the aforementioned procedure, it was agreed to exclude the "Taliban Movement" in conformity with UN precedent.

"The Taliban Movement is not listed on the UN Security Council's list of terrorist organizations, according to the mandatory resolutions," Smadiarov stressed.

In terms of political interactions, he stated that Kazakhstan will continue to firmly adhere to UN Security Council and General Assembly decisions and resolutions.

