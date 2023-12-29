Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on December 28 decreased by $1.64 and amounted to $82.87 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $0.5 (to $82.21 per barrel).

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $60.43 per barrel, which is $1.58 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.73 on December 28 compared to the previous indicator, to $79.12 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 29.

