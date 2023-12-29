Russians Attack Kharkiv With Kh-22, S-300 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aggressors attacked Kharkiv with Kh-22 missiles and fired on the city with S-300.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv military garrison Serhiy Melnyk ('Marseille'), Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy is once again striking from the area of Belgorod, previously with S-300 and Kh-22 missiles," he wrote.

Melnyk urged Kharkiv residents to stay in shelters until the alarm is canceled, as the threat remains.

One killed, one injured as Russians shell Vovchansk inregion

Later, Natalia Popova, an advisor to the head of the Kharkiv regional council, wrote on Telegram that there was no information about the injured. "I hope it will remain the same," she added.

As reported, powerful explosions were heard during the air raid in Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that Kharkiv was under massive rocket fire, with at least six explosions in the city.