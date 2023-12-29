Border Guards Destroy Enemy Surveillance Complex 'Murom-M' In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, border guards of the 'Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed the 'Murom-M' surveillance complex of the Russian invaders.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing a video of the destruction of the complex, Ukrinform reported.

"We knocked out the occupier's 'eye': border guards of the 'Steel Frontier' Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed the 'Murom-M' long-range surveillance complex in the Kharkiv region," the statement said.

As reported, a group of NOY border guards' strike UAVs destroyed an enemy self-propelled artillery unit and a truck on the left bank of the Kherson region.