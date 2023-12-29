Border Guards Destroy Enemy Surveillance Complex 'Murom-M' In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, border guards of the 'Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed the 'Murom-M' surveillance complex of the Russian invaders.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing a video of the destruction of the complex, Ukrinform reported.
"We knocked out the occupier's 'eye': border guards of the 'Steel Frontier' Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed the 'Murom-M' long-range surveillance complex in the Kharkiv region," the statement said.
Read also:
Russians attack Kharkiv
with Kh-22, S-300 missiles
As reported, a group of NOY border guards' strike UAVs destroyed an enemy self-propelled artillery unit and a truck on the left bank of the Kherson region.
MENAFN29122023000193011044ID1107667490
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.