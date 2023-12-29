After Missile Strike In Kharkiv, Problems With Electricity For Transport Arise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a missile strike from the territory of the Russian Federation, Kharkiv has experienced problems with the supply of electricity to transport, and specialists are working to restore power supply.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Previously, Kharkiv was shelled with two types of missiles - S-300 and Kh-22. At the moment, we know about at least eight arrivals in the city. Preliminarily in the Kyyivskyy and Kholodnohirskyi districts, but the information is being clarified," he said.

According to the mayor, there are some problems with the supply of electricity to the transport. "But our specialists are already working to restore the power supply," Terekhov said, adding that trolleybuses are currently running on autonomous mode.

Russians attackwith Kh-22, S-300 missiles

As reported, powerful explosions were heard during the air raid in Kharkiv. The head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhiy Melnyk, said that Russian aggressors had struck Kharkiv with Kh-22 and S-300 missiles.