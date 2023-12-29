(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The movie "Midnight", which is a product of "HONARE MAHTAB" media group, is produced and directed by Seyed Mohammad Ghasemian and written by Pooriea Berenjian in the psychological and mysterious genre.

This film tells the story of a young man who has a one-year-old daughter named "Hasti" and has been married to "Arezoo" for two years. This man has been taking antipsychotic drugs prescribed by a psychiatrist for more than five years and is undergoing treatment. For some time now, his disorder has recurred and the signs and symptoms of the disease that subsided are returning. In the meantime, you are alone at night to buy birthday items for your daughter, who is going to have a birthday party for her, and the story of the short film "Midnight" deals with these moments...

Alireza Abdolkarimi and Vanda Jafari are among the actors of this movie.

Also, Ali Berjisian is the investor of the movie "Midnight" and this movie is going to appear in Iranian and international festivals.

Other actors of this film are: Production Manager: Pouya Boostani - Director of Cinematography: Ali Ranjbar - Sound Operator: Alireza Gooderzi - Voice Actor: Haniee Karami - Field Special Effects Designer: Seyedmohammad Ghasemian - Editor: Pouria Barnijian - Assistant Director: Alireza Hashemzadeh - Assistant producer: Dr. Samaneh Haddadpour - Producer Consultant: Faezeh Ramezani - Make-up designer: Ali Momeni - Medical consultants: Dr. Fatemeh Ghasemian and Diba Teymouri - Translator: Mohammad Najafikhah - Public relations: Mohammad Norouzi - Photographer: Mahan Khoshnou

With the end of the pre-production of this film, the filming process will be completed, and then editing and the last technical steps will be completed.

"HONARE MAHTAB" Media Group, which has been active in the field of television and film production since 2016, is producing "Midnight" film.