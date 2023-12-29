Maine Removes Ex-Pres. Trump From State '24 Ballot

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (kuna) -- Maine's top election official has removed former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 primary ballot, in a shock decision based on the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban." Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows paused her decision pending a potential appeal in state court, which Trump's team said they intend to file, reported Wall Street Journal.

The decision makes Maine the second state to disqualify Trump from office, after the Colorado Supreme Court handed down its own stunning ruling that removed him from the ballot earlier this month, it said.

The development is a significant victory for Trump's critics, who say they're trying to enforce a constitutional provision that was designed to protect the country from anti-democratic insurrectionists, it added.

Bellows, a Democrat, issued the decision Thursday after presiding over an administrative hearing earlier this month about Trump's eligibility for office. A bipartisan group of former state lawmakers filed the challenge against Trump. (end) amm

