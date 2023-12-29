India Diverts Or Delays 60 Int'l, Domestic Flights Due To Dense Fog

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Several international and domestic flights and train services from and to the Indian capital New Delhi got affected on Friday due to dense fog conditions.

At least 60 international and domestic flights were diverted or delayed due to the dense fog that engulfed New Delhi and other north Indian states including Uttar Pradesh Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, the Indo Asian News Agency reported.

Several trains from and to New Delhi and several other stations across North India were also delayed or cancelled, it said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of dense to very dense fog conditions to prevail in North India for the coming days. "Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during night and morning hours in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh during Thursday night till Saturday morning and in some parts for subsequent three days," the IMD said.

The Air Quality Index also showed severe conditions in several parts of the capital. Air quality in Punjabi Bagh, Mundka and Wazirpur in the capital city was in the severe category recording above 400.

According to the air quality classification, a reading above 400 is considered dangerous and can harm even healthy people, especially those suffering from diseases.

For last everal weeks, the Indian capital city has witnessed air quality index between poor, very poor and severe categories. Emissions from vehicles, firecrackers, paddy straw burning from the neighboring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, unfavorable meteorological conditions have made New Delhi the worst city in the world in terms of air quality. (end)

