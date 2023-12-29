               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
United States Central Command Foils Missile Attack By Houthis


12/29/2023 2:20:39 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The USS MASON (DDG 87) shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by Yemeni Houthis, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Thursday.
There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries, it said in a press release.
This is the 22nd attempted attack by Houthis on international shipping since Oct. 19, it added. (end)
