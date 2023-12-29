Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.17 To USD 81.90 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell USD 1.17 to USD 81.90 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 83.07 pb a day earlier, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, Brent crude forwards dropped USD 2.39 to 77.15 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude went down USD 2.34 to USD 71.77 pb. (end) km

