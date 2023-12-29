This Tech Founder Leading The Blockchain-Led Transformation Wave In B2B Payments

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 29th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In the ever-evolving world of technology, there are those who follow the trends and then there are those who set them. Keshav, the Co-Founder and COO of Zeebu, belongs to the latter. Spearheading the blockchain transformation in the telecom industry, Keshav has integrated this revolutionary technology into Zeebu's core operations. His leadership has redefined the operational landscape of Zeebu and inspired a new standard in the telecom industry.

Recently, during a live AMA session on With Metamoonshots on Binance Live, he shared his journey in the fintech world and the inception of Zeebu. This enlightening session, which attracted a live audience of over 5000 people, is not the only event. Past AMA's featuring Keshav Pandya have consistently garnered significant attention from the Web3 community, drawing in thousands of participants to tune into the session.

The Journey

In 2012, when blockchain was a term known only to a select few, Keshav had already begun exploring its potential. While others were still trying to understand Bitcoin, Keshav was envisioning a revolution. He recognized the transformative potential of blockchain in reshaping the landscape of finance and settlements.

Keshav's journey in fintech began with him working closely with banks and financial institutions, assisting them in building the technology infrastructure for settlements and payments. His understanding of the financial ecosystem, combined with his technical expertise, positioned him uniquely to foresee the impact of blockchain technology.

By 2014, Keshav was already developing innovative blockchain solutions through ESPAY, a testament to his strategic vision and ability to stay ahead of the curve. His leadership in delivering high-impact global projects and leading diverse teams speaks volumes about his commitment to excellence in the tech industry.

Steering the Blockchain Wave in Telecom

At the helm of Zeebu as the COO, Keshav Pandya is a force to be reckoned with. His knack for challenging the status quo and his ability to think outside the box have been instrumental in driving Zeebu to new heights of success.

Keshav identified the challenges in the telecom's settlement process and saw an opportunity to bring about a transformation wave with blockchain and Web3 technologies. He recognized that these technologies could provide solutions to the inefficiencies and complexities inherent in the traditional settlement process.

Leading the charge at Zeebu, Keshav has been adept at adapting to changing circumstances. He anticipates potential obstacles and takes decisive action to overcome them. This proactive approach has enabled him to navigate the complexities of the telecom industry and drive innovation in the settlement process.

Keshav's vision for the future is clear. He sees a world where blockchain and Web3 technologies are integral to the telecom industry, streamlining processes, increasing transparency, and improving efficiency. And he possesses the skills, knowledge, and determination to bring this vision to fruition.

His leadership, combined with his deep understanding of technology and the nuances of the telecom industry, positions Zeebu at the forefront of the digital transformation wave. With Keshav at the helm, Zeebu is not just keeping pace with the rapidly evolving tech landscape – it's helping shape it.

Zeebu Heading to New Heights

Zeebu has been making significant strides in the telecom industry ever since its launch. The company has recently achieved a significant milestone by facilitating over $350 million in telecom transactions. This figure is anticipated to double in the coming months, demonstrating Zeebu's rapid growth and its increasing influence in the telecom settlements sector.

Parallel to this growth in settlement volume, Zeebu's native cryptocurrency, ZBU, has been experiencing a surge on the charts. Beginning its trading journey around the $0.80 mark, the ZBU token has recently hit an all-time high, reaching the $2.4 milestone. This represents an impressive gain of over 175% in just a few months. The increase in telecom settlement volume on Zeebu's platform has had a direct impact on the value of ZBU. As more transactions are facilitated through Zeebu, the demand for ZBU increases, leading to a price surge.

As Zeebu continues to grow and reach new heights, it's exciting to see what the future holds for this pioneering company and its native cryptocurrency. With Keshav Pandya at the helm, Zeebu is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in both operational growth and financial performance.