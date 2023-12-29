2023 Year In Review: Drug-Free Tennessee Reflects On A Year Of Achievements

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) 2023 saw the expansion of Drug-Free Tennessee, carrying out the work of the international organization, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, in the Southeast United States.

Tennessee, US, 29th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , As we approach the end of another year, Drug-Free Tennessee (DFT), the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug Free World, takes pride in reflecting upon a year filled with impactful initiatives and achievements in the pursuit of a drug-free society.

Throughout the year, DFT has been unwavering in its commitment to education and outreach. The implementation of comprehensive drug prevention programs in communities across the state has empowered individuals to make informed, positive choices regarding substance abuse.

Key accomplishments include:

Open Houses: Drug-Free Tennessee proudly hosted several open house events to educate the community on the dangers of drug abuse, with video presentations, free information and keynote speakers who spoke from the heart about drug prevention and education.

Community Gatherings: Volunteers were able to participate in many community events such as National Night Out Against Crime, where they distributed hundreds of copies of the Truth About Drugs booklet to reach people where they are with information they need.

Sports Camps: This year, DFT was able to support national football legends who hold summer camps for youth. During these camps, volunteers helped kids pledge to be drug-free while they got active learning what it takes to train to be a pro football star. Each participant was able to leave with a backpack full of information so they can make informed choices.

Julie Brinker, Drug-Free Tennessee spokesperson, said,“We are proud of the strides we've made this year in our mission to create a drug-free community. Our dedicated team, committed partners, and the communities we serve have played an integral role in these achievements. Together, we are making a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and the well-being of all.”

Drug-Free Tennessee distributes the Truth About Drugs booklet, which cover all basic side effects of drugs, common street names, and how to recognize when you are being persuaded by a dealer. To learn more or to order booklets, visit drugfreetn.

