S/A Formal Unveils Exclusive Holiday Promotion: 25% Off Orders $200+ With Code HOLIDAY

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Phoenix, Arizona, 29th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , S/A Formal, the premier destination for unique and innovative formalwear, is excited to announce its latest promotion just in time for the holiday season. Starting [start date], customers can enjoy a generous 25% discount on all orders totaling $200 or more by using the special code: HOLIDAY.

Founded in 2017 by two visionary siblings driven by a passion for creating formalwear tailored to the progressive modern woman, S/A Formal has quickly become synonymous with a unique and original aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from the timeless influences of Asian and European cultures, the brand's collections reflect a dynamic fusion that results in unparalleled style and sophistication. They have a stunning collection of Short Sleeve Dresses, Lond Sleeve Dresses, Slim Fit Blazers, Pullover Sweaters, Jumpsuits, Overcoats, Trench Coats, Hi-Waisted Skirts, High-Waisted Pants, High-Waist Shorts, High-Heel Pumps, Boots, Sandals, Flats, Bags, Belts, Jewelry, and Eyewear.

“At S/A Formal, we believe in more than just clothing; we believe in a way of life. Our commitment to innovation and quality is evident in every piece we create, ensuring our customers experience durability, comfort, and unmatched style,” said co-founder of S/A Formal.

The HOLIDAY promotion is a token of appreciation for the ongoing support from S/A Formal's valued customers. By entering the code HOLIDAY at checkout, customers can elevate their look for special occasions, parties, or holiday gatherings while enjoying an exclusive 25% discount on orders totaling $200 or more.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit

and explore the exquisite collections that capture the essence of S/A Formal's unique aesthetic.

Elevate your style this holiday season with S/A Formal – where innovation meets elegance.