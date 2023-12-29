S/A Formal Unveils Exclusive Holiday Promotion: 25% Off Orders $200+ With Code HOLIDAY

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Phoenix, Arizona, 29th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , S/A Formal, the premier destination for unique and innovative formalwear, is excited to announce its latest promotion just in time for the holiday season. Starting [start date], customers can enjoy a generous 25% discount on all orders totaling $200 or more by using the special code: HOLIDAY.
Founded in 2017 by two visionary siblings driven by a passion for creating formalwear tailored to the progressive modern woman, S/A Formal has quickly become synonymous with a unique and original aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from the timeless influences of Asian and European cultures, the brand's collections reflect a dynamic fusion that results in unparalleled style and sophistication. They have a stunning collection of Short Sleeve Dresses, Lond Sleeve Dresses, Slim Fit Blazers, Pullover Sweaters, Jumpsuits, Overcoats, Trench Coats, Hi-Waisted Skirts, High-Waisted Pants, High-Waist Shorts, High-Heel Pumps, Boots, Sandals, Flats, Bags, Belts, Jewelry, and Eyewear.
“At S/A Formal, we believe in more than just clothing; we believe in a way of life. Our commitment to innovation and quality is evident in every piece we create, ensuring our customers experience durability, comfort, and unmatched style,” said co-founder of S/A Formal.
The HOLIDAY promotion is a token of appreciation for the ongoing support from S/A Formal's valued customers. By entering the code HOLIDAY at checkout, customers can elevate their look for special occasions, parties, or holiday gatherings while enjoying an exclusive 25% discount on orders totaling $200 or more.
To take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit
and explore the exquisite collections that capture the essence of S/A Formal's unique aesthetic.
Elevate your style this holiday season with S/A Formal – where innovation meets elegance.
MENAFN29122023004812010992ID1107667447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.