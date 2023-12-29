VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Result For Activity And Non Audited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statement For The Three Months Of FY 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2024 stood at 30 100 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2023 revenue was 28 435 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during the first three months were 4 167 thousand EUR, at the same period last year net losses were 579 thousand EUR.
EBITDA was 5 927 thousand EUR, while a year ago stood at 992 thousand EUR.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700
Attachments
Responsible persons confirmation Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the three months of FY 2024 ended November 30, 2023
MENAFN29122023004107003653ID1107667436
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.