Dates Of Periodic Information Disclosure Of Rokiskio Suris AB For The Year 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiskio suris AB informs that the operational results of the Group of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2024 will be announced as follows:
April 8th Annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements for year 2023
August 30th Consolidated six month financial accountability of the Group for the year 2024
Dalius Trumpa, CEO
Tel.:+370 458 55200
