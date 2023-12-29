Dates Of Periodic Information Disclosure Of Rokiskio Suris AB For The Year 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiskio suris AB informs that the operational results of the Group of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2024 will be announced as follows:



April 8th Annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements for year 2023

August 30th Consolidated six month financial accountability of the Group for the year 2024

Dalius Trumpa, CEO

Tel.:+370 458 55200