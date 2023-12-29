India Creator Economy Market To Surpass US$ 3,926.2 Million By 2030 - Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Creator Economy Market

India Creator Economy Market Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Increasing Adoption of Monetization Tools.

The business intelligence report on India Creator Economy Market Outlook 2023-2030 defines the major trends determining this domain's growth concerning the competitive and geographical landscape. Moreover, the study covers the challenges that impede industry development and offers insights into untapped opportunities that will spur business expansion during the forecast period 2023-2030.The creator economy refers to products and services that enable individuals to generate income through their creative works and talents. The India creator economy encompasses digital content creators and service providers across domains like art, music, fitness, education, and more who leverage platforms and tools to monetize their work. The India creator economy encompasses digital content creators and service providers across domains like art, music, fitness, education, and more who leverage platforms and tools to monetize their work.Market Dynamics:The India creator economy market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period driven by increasing adoption of monetization tools and rising internet penetration in the country. As per reports, 65% of internet users in India are expected to consume online content by 2025 fuelled by affordable data plans. Moreover, the penetration of smartphones is estimated to reach over 900 million users by 2026 providing greater access to digital tools and platforms for individuals to showcase and monetize their talents. The increasing availability of vernacular and localized content across domains as well as growth of short-form video apps are also driving more Indians to become content creators and tap into the growing digital economy. They are more open to newer forms of content creation and distribution channels like social media platforms, video/audio hosting sites etc. The growing appetite for engaging online content among Indian youth is making them adopt the role of 'prosumers' i.e. both producers and consumers of content. This is transforming them into active contributors to the creator economy by starting their own blogs, YouTube channels or becoming social media influencers. Their enthusiasm for new age content forms like short video formats, tech reviews, lifestyle vlogs etc is driving more Indians to explore alternative careers in the creator economy space.Dependence on Ad Revenues can Pose challenges for Monetization of Creator ContentWhile social media platforms and video streaming sites have made it easier for Indian creators to reach wider audiences, most of them still rely heavily on advertising revenues for monetizing their content and earnings. However, the advertisement market in India is still at a developing stage compared to western markets. It faces frequent fluctuations depending on the health of the overall economy. Additionally, the rates that platforms share with content creators per ad view are still quite low in India versus international standards. This leaves Indian creators with less scope for consistent monetization relying solely on advertisements embedded in or before their videos. If ad revenues go down amid economic uncertainties, it directly impacts the earnings of the creator community in India who have limited backup monetization streams presently. Developing diversified revenue models thus remains a challenge for long term sustainability of many Indian content entrepreneurs.Growth of Local Language Content Offers New OpportunitiesWhile English continues to be popular for accessing global conversations online, consumption of local language content is rising across Bharat or non-urban India rapidly. Several thousand new internet users are being added every month from small towns and cities where Hindi and other regional languages dominate online interactions. This localization of internet users presents a huge opportunity for creators who can develop engaging content formats in local languages targeting this emerging Bharat audience. Platforms are also recognizing the potential and running initiatives to encourage more vernacular content from places beyond the top few cities. Creators focusing on regional language storytelling, comedy, music etc have the chance to capture this fast expanding non-English internet population within India and diversify their revenue streams beyond just English speaking markets.Transition to Online Live Streaming and Interactive Formats is KeyAs high-speed internet access improves across the country, online live streaming and interactive formats are witnessing exponential growth among Indian users. From live commerce and interactive gaming streams to live question-answer sessions on social Q&As, these real-time online experiences are highly engaging for contemporary digital audiences. Early adopter Indian creators who pivot their existing content strategy to integrate more live, unscripted formats stand to stay ahead of the curve. Live streaming also opens the potential for alternative revenue models like live donations, e-commerce integrations, subscriptions etc beyond ads alone. As 5G networks rollout pan-India in the near future, on-demand to live content transition is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future evolution and opportunities within India's booming creator economy space.Major Players are Covered in this report:▪️ YourQuote, Pratilipi▪️ Khabri▪️ Kalakaar▪️ Vernacular▪️ VokalIndia Creator Economy Market Segmentation:By Platform:- Video- Audio- Writing- Live Streaming- OthersBy Type of Creators:- Independent Individual Creators- Commercial/Professional Creators- Influencer Agencies- MCNs- OthersBy City type:- Metros- Tier 1 Cities- Tier 2 Cities- Tier 3 Cities and RuralBy End Use:- Media & Entertainment- Education- Marketing/Advertising- Consulting- Technology- Others 