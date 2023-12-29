Selena Gomez Cuddles Up To Boyfriend Benny Blanco On Romantic Date Night

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress-singer Selena Gomez has been showing off her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco, and their adventures.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress shared photos of the couple at an art exhibit with kaleidoscope mirrors on her Instagram story on Thursday, reports co.

Selena documented their adventure at the Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy fair in Los Angeles on her Instagram Story.

As per co, Selena is all smiles in one of the photos while holding her phone to capture the moment, as Benny is holding her from behind. She also posted an off-guard photo of her new beau, who was looking at his reflection.

The singer confirmed her relationship with the music producer earlier this month. Selena has already been forced to defend her relationship against the haters since she first shared snaps with Benny.

When the 31-year-old actress first shared snaps with Benny, some of her fans bashed the couple, claiming that it was a "marketing plan”. Underneath a post on Instagram sharing the news of Selena's new boyfriend, Selena assured that she was happier than ever in her new relationship.

Under the post, Selena defended her relationship, writing: "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet." And in another added: "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.”

