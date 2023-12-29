Harry Styles Enjoys Dip With New Girlfriend Taylor Russell In London

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Harry Styles took a dip in the River Thames. The former One Direction singer, 29, showed off his tattooed torso as he braved the cold water in just a pair of tiny trunks and a bobble hat covering up his new buzz cut, with his girlfriend Taylor Russell joining him on his festive swim in the London river.

In the snap shared by a fan on Instagram, Harry was all smiles as he emerged from the water after his dip in the water, reports co.

Actress Taylor also beamed as she rocked a black unitard and matching woolly hat as she walked down the jetty with the pop icon.

As per co, Harry and Taylor have been romantically linked since the summer, following the 'As It Was' singer splitting from director Olivia Wilde in November last year and then enjoying a brief rebound smooch with model Emily Ratajkowski.

Hot new couple Harry and Taylor were first seen together in June and have been looking loved-up ever since.

The couple have been seen on various outings since first sparking romance rumours, including a sightseeing trip near the Plague Column in Vienna, according to 'The Sun' on Sunday.

"Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music," an insider revealed.

