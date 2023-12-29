               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Avesh Khan Added To India’S Squad For 2Nd Test Vs South Africa


12/29/2023 1:45:06 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced Avesh Khan as the replacement of injured Mohammed Shami for the second Test match against South Africa.

The second will be played from January 3 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Capetown South Africa.

Shami was included in the Test squad that was announced on November 30. But, the senior pacer was later ruled out from the two-match Test series as he was yet to recover from an ankle injury.

India's squad for 2nd Test: India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan

--IANS

bc/

