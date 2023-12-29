Take Off In Style

(MENAFN- IANS) December 29, 2023 (IANSlife) It's time for your New Year celebrations, and many of us have holidays planned to ring in the coming year. If you're about to take off to sunny landscapes or winter wonderland, there's nothing like hitting the runway in style.

Whether you're flight is in the middle of the night or in wee hours of the morning, if you can't quite figure what to wear, here is some travel inspiration by Bollywood's jet setters, think comfy, easy and chic.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani chose to keep it cosy in a pair of joggers, a white sweatshirt and an oversized tote. On the other hand, Siddharth, her spouse, donned a blue and black checkered shirt with a black T-shirt.

Ranbir Kapoor

With an air of carefree coolness, Ranbir followed his wife and daughter into the airport, dressed in a tracksuit accessorised with a pair of sneakers, a back pack and yellow shades.

Janhvi Kapoor

Unlike her peers, Janhvi plays to her Gen Z advantage wearing baggy jeans, a crop top, and a cap for a stylish send off.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid and Mira Rajput Kapoor were papped in matching in grey ensembles giving off couple goals. While Shahid chose a casual grey tracksuit, Mira dressed it up a notch in a long grey cardigan co-ord set.

Huma Qureshi

When Huma Qureshi took off to celebrate the New Year, she wore cozy athleisure.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur wore a checked shacket, joggers, sneakers, glares and a cap for his airport run.

Ananya Panday

Presumably traveling together, Ananya Panday complimented beau Aditya Roy Kapoor in a plaid shacket and a beige co-ord set.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif chose chic winter attire for their airport appearance. Kareena donned a red puffer vest, denim leggings, and a white top. Saif donned a T-shirt, blue trousers, and a jacket for a laid-back style.

