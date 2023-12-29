Diaper Bags Market Size, Share & Demand By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The "Diaper bags" are specifically intended to carry baby and newborn items such as diapers and wipes. Parents and other caregivers must carry them when venturing out or traveling with a newborn. These bags can store and organize diapers, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, changing pads, spare clothing, and other essential infant items. The conventional diaper bag design includes numerous distinct compartments and pockets, making organizing and quickly accessing your belongings simple. They are constructed from resilient, easy-to-clean materials such as nylon or polyester to withstand accidental accidents and frequent use.

Many diaper bags include insulated compartments as standard equipment to keep liquids at a comfortable temperature. These bags typically have adjustable straps or handles for comfort; some even include pushchair attachments or backpack-style designs for hands-free transport. Diaper purses enable parents to maintain their sense of order and preparedness while out and about, ensuring their infant child's necessities are readily accessible.

Market Dynamics Rising Female Employment Rate Drives the Global Market

The necessity and demand for practical diaper purses have increased as more women have entered the workforce, especially working mothers with young children. Under this trend, various corporations have provided childcare services on the property. This category includes initiatives such as onsite daycare and bring-your-baby-to-work. For instance, Abbott, a multinational American healthcare and medical equipment corporation, maintains a daycare facility at its corporate headquarters in Abbott, Illinois, with space for approximately 500 children.

Similarly, Johnson & Johnson provides its employees with access to adjacent daycares. As a result of these corporate initiatives, parents must prepare all the items their children will need while at work, increasing the demand for diaper bags. This trend is anticipated to intensify over the next several years. Numerous companies have begun to produce fashionable and functional diaper purses for professional and busy parents.

Introduction of Premium Diaper BagsCreates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to rising demand for eco-friendly products, the market for eco-friendly products is expanding. Manufacturers are experimenting with new raw materials and technologies, including organic cotton, denim, water-based adhesives, and recycled rubber, which are anticipated to replace hazardous synthetic materials such as nylon and polypropylene. Companies focus on mergers and acquisitions to improve their offerings despite the fierce competition in the market. Luxury goods manufacturers such as Hermès and Louis Vuitton Malletier offer high-quality products to wealthy consumers.

Consumer awareness of the environment will likely increase the demand for eco-friendly products. Hugo Boss and other clothing manufacturers use Piatex, a plant-based alternative. Other options include apple leathers, cacti, and fungi.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global diaper bag market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. The diaper bag market's expansion is driven by parents' increased spending on newborns and the convenience of diaper bags for carrying and storing baby utility supplies. With around 7 million households in the US with children under five, childcare and early education costs for young children are estimated to be around USD 6,000 per month. This increase in spending is expected to result in a positive outlook for the diaper bag market. According to a CNBC blog post, American parents with children under five spend an average of USD 42 billion on early childcare and education, higher than the federal government's current spending.

Furthermore, the unisex bag, which combines the appearance of a trendy backpack with the utility of a must-have baby bag, is expected to gain popularity in the coming years. Using lightweight, durable materials like neoprene fabric contributes to these bags' easy-to-wash, water-resistant, and lightweight design, making them a popular choice in the region.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. Despite increased competition from fashion labels, luxury players remain dominant. Diaper bags are increasingly in demand due to the democratization of travel, evolving consumer lifestyles, increased social media exposure, and growing reliance on daycare services and facilities. Tote bags do not resemble diaper bags, and because of their open storage space, one-shoulder carrying, and attractive style, they are both practical and fashionable.

Additionally, these are ideal for parents who want the appearance of a traditional bag or who want a diaper bag that can serve as a shopping bag when necessary. As more women enter the workforce, there is a growing need for daycares to care for infants. Before leaving their child at daycare, parents prefer to pack the infant's supplies in the diaper bag. These elements encourage people to use the product. E-commerce is still expanding quickly and aids in the reach-out of sustainable products.



The global diaper bags market size was valued at

USD

1.5 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 3.04 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 8.15%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the bag type, the global diaper bag market is bifurcated into backpacks, totes, messengers, fanny packs/ belt bags, and others. The backpack segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global diaper bag market is bifurcated into daily and travel use. The travel use segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global diaper bag market is divided into retail outlets and online. The retail outlets segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global diaper bag market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global diaper bags market are Carter's, Inc.; Disney; Graco; Sanrio Co., Ltd.; J.J Cole Collections; Trend Lab; SUNVENO; OiOi, Arctic Zone and California Innovations Inc.; Petunia Pickle Bottom; Ju-Ju-Be; Storksak; and Amy Michelle.



In September 2021,

Dagne Dover announced the launch of its hyper-functional baby diaper bag. This product is available in a large Wade diaper tote, small Wade diaper tote, indi diaper backpack, and Joey changing kit. In November 2021,

Thrive International, Inc. declared the acquisition of the diaper bag brand Petunia Pickle Bottom & Moby Wrap. This acquisition is anticipated to grow and expand the brands domestically and internationally.



Backpack

Tote

Messenger

Fanny pack/ Belt bag Others



Daily Use Travel



Retail Outlets Online



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Diaper Bags Market: Segmentation By Bag TypeBy ApplicationsBy Distribution ChannelBy Regions