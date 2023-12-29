Forestry Software Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Forestry software is a subset of software solutions designed to help with forestry and natural resource management administration and operations. Forestry professionals, forest managers, and forestry-related enterprises use these software solutions to expedite multiple operations and improve overall forest management practices. We can use Forestry Software to uncover new prospects and develop new or hybrid business models integrated with automated and legacy company activities. This will be the key driving force in the forestry software market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing usage of big data in forestry will increase the forestry software market share.

Market Dynamics Sustainable Forest Management Augments the Market Growth

Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) balances social, economic, and environmental factors in forest use. It aims to manage and use forests to suit present needs without compromising future needs. Many forestry groups want FSC or PEFC accreditation. Certification verifies sustainable forestry. The FAO predicts forests will cover 31% of the planet by 2020. This forest cover is preserved and expanded by sustainable forest management. The World Bank estimates that forests support 1.6 billion people and employ 10 million in formal jobs.

Sustainable forestry ensures these resources' economic viability. Sustainable forest management helps firms comply with environmental and indigenous rights laws. Thus, the Forestry Software market trend may change drastically during the forecast period.

Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Data analytics and predictive modeling are increasingly essential to forestry software, which could transform forest management. These tools let forestry workers make decisions based on historical, real-time, and forecasted data. Data analytics can anticipate timber volume using previous tree growth, soil, and climate data. Forestry software may use machine learning algorithms to predict timber growth rates based on past trends and environmental conditions. Predictive modeling helps forestry companies optimize resource allocation and save money. A Forest Economic Advisors (FEA) analysis suggests that software-driven harvesting routes and equipment optimization might save operational costs by 20%.

Data analytics can also use satellite imagery and LiDAR to offer real-time forest conditions. This speeds up resource allocation and decision-making. Thus, forestry software industry insights show that data analytics and predictive modeling provide revolutionary opportunities.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to lead the forestry software market due to the early adoption of new technologies and digital platform solutions to reduce operational costs and boost productivity in wood processing industries. The North American market is expected to grow significantly because of many vendors and higher Software usage than other areas. This Software is most popular in North America, where forestry companies build highly interconnected, diversified, productive, and healthy forest landscapes. Most vendors are North American. Regional vendors are developing cloud computing, AI, big data, analytics, mobile technology, and sensor technologies that end consumers like. North American cloud software adoption is expected. Market providers introduce new products and update Software frequently to compete with global and regional suppliers. Established market suppliers are seeing a technical push toward cloud-based forestry software. Another reason to use forestry software.

Additionally, North American forestry companies must follow federal, state/provincial, and local laws and rules during harvesting. Restrictions and recommendations protect wildlife habitat, water quality, soil, and other resources. Furthermore, government institutions like FIA (Forest Invention and Analysis) manage interconnected, diverse, productive, and healthy forests. The U.S. Forest Service's Forest Inventory and Analysis (FIA) Program provides information to analyze the country's forests and drives regional use of forestry software, driving market growth.

The Asia-Pacific forestry software market is expected to grow rapidly due to significant corporations investing in business solutions and rising knowledge of the benefits of forestry software platforms. The Asia-Pacific region has some of the world's largest and most biodiverse woodlands, making forestry important. The region uses forestry software for effective resource management, conservation, and sustainable forestry. The FAO estimates that Asia-Pacific includes 31% of the world's forest land, making it vital for forestry management. Timber is a key industry in China, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia. These countries employ forestry software to increase timber operations' sustainability and efficiency. Mobile forestry apps for field data collection and real-time forest monitoring are growing in the region. Indian and Vietnamese government programs promote forestry software to improve forest governance, reduce illegal logging, and promote sustainable practices.



The global forestry software market size was valued at

USD 1.29 billion in 2022

and is projected to reach

USD

7.95

billion by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 22.39%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

The product type is further classified as cloud and on-premise. On-premise is a big market contributor.



The market is divided into three segments depending on technology: cut-to-length, geospatial, and fire detection. The market's dominant technology is cut-to-length.



By application, the segment can be divided into Forest Management, Logging Management, Mapwork Harvester, and Inventory and Logistics Management. Forest Management fostered market expansion. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America is the most significant global Forestry Software market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global forestry software market are A.G. Leader Technology Inc., AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Agsmart Pty Ltd, BouMatic, CROPMETRICS, CropX Inc., Deere and Company, Farmers Edge Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Monsanto Company, Taranis, Precision Planting LLC, Raven Industries Inc., Topcon, Tetra Laval International S.A., and Trimble Inc.



In September 2023, AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in agricultural machinery design, production, distribution, and precision agriculture technology, announced plans to build a cutting-edge test farm near Casselton, North Dakota.

In April 2023, the United States Department of Defense's ("DoD") Defense Innovation Unit awarded AgEagle a federal contract to manufacture and deliver eBee VISION fixed-wing drones and customized command and control software that is compatible with and fully compliant with the DoD Robotic and Autonomous System-Air Interoperability Profile. In July 2023, Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) announced the launch of a sustainably focused concrete utility pole production facility in Bristol, Indiana, to help with the green energy transition to electrification.



