Military Wearables Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Military wearables are wearable technology designed specifically for military personnel to enhance their operational skills, safety, communication, and overall effectiveness in the field. These wearables are equipped with sensors, communication modules, and processing power to provide real-time data and insights to soldiers and commanders.



The military wearables market share is expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR. Factors driving the growth of the military wearables market include an increase in the demand for soldier coordination and training, an increase in asymmetric warfare, purported geopolitical disputes, and soldier upgrading projects, as well as an increase in the use of new technology for soldier monitoring, communication, and enhanced situational awareness. However, using conventional combat systems rather than innovative military wearables in emerging economies is expected to stifle market growth. On the other hand, exoskeletons, smart textiles, power and energy management, and communication and computing are promising for the military wearables market's future growth.

Market Dynamics The Growing Need for Communication and Coordination Propels Market Growth

Wearables allow soldiers and units to communicate in real-time using integrated technologies. This boosts battle efficiency by boosting coordination and communication. The U.S. Army's "Tactical Augmented Reality" (TAR) system uses wearable technology to increase communication and coordination. Augmented reality glasses show soldiers maps, navigation, and other vital data. Voice commands allow soldiers to communicate hands-free while staying aware of their surroundings. The military wearable market has grown due to the need for constant communication. Wearables with communication modules let soldiers share enemy positions, mission updates, and tactical orders in real-time, speeding up replies. Traditional radios may be delayed or interfered with. Wearable communication systems allow immediate communication.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies

Military wearables with AI and machine learning could change how soldiers gather and analyze combat data. AI-powered wearables can process vast amounts of real-time data to provide actionable insights and improve decision-making and forecasting. The US Department of Defense (DoD) invests in military AI research and development to improve situational awareness and operational effectiveness. AI-enabled military wearables include the US Army's "Integrated Visual Augmentation System" (IVAS). IVAS uses augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and sensors to increase soldiers' situational awareness, navigation, and ability to overlay digital information on the physical world. The US Army awarded Microsoft a USD 480 million contract to deploy 120,000 HoloLens-based IVAS modules. This shows the military's commitment to AI-powered wearables for operational improvements. Military wearables will undoubtedly shape the future of modern armed forces as AI establishes its effectiveness in defensive applications.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific will dominate the military wearables market . China and India have the most land, sea, and air military forces. Thus, its use in varied circumstances requires additional wearing equipment. The Asia-Pacific region's geopolitical concerns necessitate novel defense technologies, especially wearables, to boost situational awareness and readiness. The PLA has been modernizing its military. Chinese cyber and electronic warfare advances have generated wearable technologies that boost military communication, navigation, and situational awareness. Indian military equipment and technology are being updated. The Indian Army is studying wearable technologies that can provide real-time data to soldiers, improving field performance. India, China, and South Korea may adopt advanced wearable technology due to rising defense funding and modernization. Advanced wearables in this field are also fueling demand during the predicted period.

The North American market is predicted to grow moderately. The U.S. spent the most on defense in 2021. Worker adoption of next-generation smart wearables and large manufacturers are projected to fuel market growth in North America. The US Army contracted L3Harris Technologies to supply AN/PRC-163 Leader and 158 Manpack radios. These products give warfighters multi-mission networking. The USD 235 million contract had a five-year base and five-year option.

The Canadian Department of National Defense contracted Logistik Unicorp to provide military forces with appropriate clothing and footwear. The arrangement requires Logistik Unicorp to furnish 160,000 regular and reserve force members with operating gear. The deal was valued at USD 2.82 million. Increased federal financing for military purchase plans for air, sea, and land platforms will support market growth throughout the projected period.



The global Military Wearables market size was valued at

USD 4.2 billion in 2023

and is projected to reach

USD 5.2 billion by 2031 , registering a

CAGR of 2.8%

during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Headwear, eyeglasses, wristwear, hearables, and bodywear are the different types of wearables. Bodywear has the lion's share of the market.

Smart Textiles, Network and Connectivity Management, Exoskeleton, Vision and Surveillance, Communication and Computing, Monitoring, Power and Energy Source, and Navigation are the technical sub-segments of the market. Communication and computing drove market expansion.

End-users divide the section into land, naval, and air forces. Land forces are the market's primary end-users. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominates the market.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Landscape

The key players in the global Military Wearables market are Aselsan, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell, L3harris Technologies, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Safariland, TE Connectivity, and Thales.





In August 2023, Hanwha, an Elbit Systems partner, was chosen for the Australian Land 400 Phase 3 Project.

In August 2023, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) stated that it had increased the computational capability of its Dogwood and Cactus supercomputers by 20%. In July 2023, Honeywell will purchase SCADAfence, bolstering its cybersecurity software portfolio.



