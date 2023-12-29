Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Size, Share & Trends By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) In the media and entertainment industry, "Digital Rights Management" (DRM) refers to a collection of instruments, procedures, and rules used to preserve and manage the rights associated with digital content. It contains controls intended to restrict the use, distribution, and access to digital media assets such as software, music, videos, and other digital information. DRM systems employ encryption, authentication, and licensing techniques to prevent unauthorized duplication, distribution, and infringement by ensuring that only authorized users can access and use digital content.

DRM in Media and Entertainment primarily aims to protect the revenue streams of content creators, combat piracy and unauthorized distribution, enable secure content delivery via multiple channels (such as streaming platforms), and make it easier for consumers to employ flexible licensing and usage models. DRM solutions in the industry frequently emphasize establishing a balance between protecting the legal rights of content creators and providing a flawless user experience for actual customers.

Market Dynamics Increasing Piracy in Premium Streaming Content Drives the Global Market

In recent years, the considerable increase in digital video consumption has been largely driven by consumers' adoption of enhanced connected devices and the increase in touchpoints. Partners in premium video content and streaming channels seeking to capitalize on the market's expanding business opportunities seek mediums or platforms, such as OTT, to deliver high-quality audio and video content to engage consumers and enhance the customer experience.

In the competition to provide high-quality video content via OTT channels, however, the absence of content security and the risk of content piracy pose formidable obstacles. These obstacles hinder business performance and increase the demand for content security solutions that safeguard privacy, digital rights, and content integrity. Despite the widespread use of encryption and decryption technologies, duplicates and recordings of premium video and audio content are possible.

OTT Platform Expansion Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Increasing demand for and consumption of over-the-top (OTT) services will create lucrative opportunities for the industry. Over-the-top (OTT) content delivery has become the dominant paradigm in the modern entertainment industry. YouTube has become an important entertainment industry channel for acquiring and retaining new customers. More than 500 hours of videos are published every minute, and the site receives over 2 billion unique visitors per month. In addition, paid OTT media companies enable their customers to enjoy high-budget, DRM-protected content from the comfort of their residences. This facilitates the development and expansion of the digital rights management industry by facilitating the growth of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, thereby allowing various digital rights management policies to protect and monetize their content.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global digital rights management in media and entertainment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. North America's position as a prominent region in the digital rights management (DRM) sector can be attributed to several factors, including large media and entertainment companies, the progression of technology, and the stringent enforcement of intellectual property rights.

In addition to having well-established DRM systems and infrastructure, the region is defined by high levels of digital content consumption and a mature industry. Additionally, the region possesses mature DRM systems. Opportunities can be found in the continued growth of digital rights management (DRM) technologies and the constant rise of digital streaming services and digital distribution platforms.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period. DRM, also called digital rights management, is an important European industry, particularly in the media and entertainment sector. The region has its unique identity because the nations that make up this region have a wide diversity of legal constraints and consumption trends for digital content. The adoption of DRM systems is sparked by a strong focus on copyright protection and data privacy in Europe. Some of the opportunities for this area of the economy include the growth of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, the transmission of information to several displays, and the desire for global content distribution that complies with local laws. Each of these components is closely related to the others.



The global digital rights management in the media and entertainment market size was valued at

USD 4.3 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 12.92 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 13.0%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on application, the global digital rights management in the media and entertainment market is bifurcated into mobile content, video on demand (VOD), mobile gaming and apps, eBook, and others. The video-on-demand (VOD) segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period.

Based on enterprise type, the global digital rights management in the media and entertainment market is divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global digital rights management in media and entertainment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global digital rights management in media and entertainment market are Apple Inc., Bitmovin Inc., Bynder, Edition Guard LLC, Google (Wide Vine), Inter trust Technologies Corporation, Irdeto, Microsoft, Veri matrix; Vitrium; Kudel SKI SA (Nagra); Buy DRM Inc; and EZDRM.



In March 2022,

Bynder, a US-based digital asset management company, acquired GatherContent for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, both companies expand their unique, centrally-located platform's collaborative workflow and editorial processes for content creation to enable teams across industries to easily manage the entire content creation lifecycle, from visual production to text creation to approved structured content ready for distribution across all channels in an omnichannel strategy. In August 2022,

According to Finder Comparision UK Limited, a UK-based independent comparison platform and information service provider, in the last 12 months, 9 out of 10 Britons have utilized a streaming service. In the UK, 58% of all households have at least one streaming service subscription.



Mobile Content

Video on Demand (VoD)

Mobile Gaming and Apps

eBook Others



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Digital Rights Management in Media and Entertainment Market: Segmentation By ApplicationsBy Enterprise TypeBy Regions