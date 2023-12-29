5 Homegrown Astrology Apps

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANSlife) Astrology has remained a popular practice for centuries, and its significance continues to grow, particularly in India. This enduring fascination with astrology, deeply rooted in cultural heritage, has led to a significant increase in its adoption and interest. The surge is notably owing to its seamless integration with technology, making it more accessible to millennials and Gen-Zers with clear pricing and various services available, from tarot reading to Vedic astrology. Social media, especially platforms like Instagram and Twitter, has further boosted this trend.

These five platforms have become hotspots for astrological content, sparking discussions and making astrology more appealing to the younger generation, ultimately propelling its mainstream appeal in India.

Astroyogi

Astroyogi, which aims to become a unicorn by 2025, first disrupted the astrology industry by launching its automated kundali generator and then created the first marketplace of astrologers, providing online readings through industry stalwarts like Bejan Daruwala and Sanjay Jumaani. Since its inception, Astroyogi has been at the forefront of astrotech and was the first to take astrology online in India in 2001. It is one of the few bootstrapped companies that can boast of being part of the Rs. 100+ Crore ARR club.

In 2016, it transitioned significantly, guided by Aditya Kapoor, as it evolved into an App First engagement platform. Aditya, who was one of the early members of the Prashant Kishor-led IPAC as a Digital Marketing & Tech Initiatives Lead, helped transition its cosmic journey, propelling it to serve a global customer base of 3 million in 11 languages, facilitated by a network of over 5000 trusted astro professionals. The platform offers a comprehensive array of certified astrological services, including vaastu consultations, numerology analysis, tarot readings, and well-being sessions such as reiki and pranic healing. Its trajectory has been characterized by rapid growth, surpassing industry averages and reshaping the astrology landscape.

Meena Kapoor, the founder of Astroyogi, is a serial entrepreneur who has created multiple cloud-telephony-based Internet marketplaces. She took astrology online through the platform and demonstrated technological foresight with early ventures into horoscopes, computer-generated kundalis, and gemstone e-commerce. Astroyogi signifies the convergence of tradition and technology, shaping the future of astrotech with a commitment to excellence. While running the venture, Meena achieved another success, exiting her health tech startup, OyeHelp through its acquisition by one of the leading online pharmaceutical brands.

Link -

Taaraka

Founded in 2018 by Jikku Abraham, Lokesh Bathija, and Marina Emmatty, Mumbai-based astrotech startup ﻿Taaraka﻿ offers astrology services to consumers via an Android and iOS mobile 'self-discovery app' that provides people with daily updates about their lives. Taaraka's AI powered platform can decode your birth chart patterns and provide you with free daily insights related to different aspects of your life.

Link-

MyPandit

Launched in 2019 MyPandit is an app-based platform for astrology predictions and consultancy services. The platform enables users to register and connect with astrologers via zodiac sign recommendations. Users can chat with experts and & get advice for resolving their problems. Additionally, it also offers personalized daily horoscope solutions. Its mobile app is available for Android and iOS devices.

Link-

Astro Sage

Founded by Pundit Punit Pandey in 2000 Astro Sage is one of the premier astrology websites, the platform offers genuine analysis of the astrological cycle to its users.. It offers various types of features such as Astrology Calculators, Online Consultation, Vastu Experts, Tarot Reading, Numerologists, and various other services. The platform also offers Chinese Astrology along with Indian Horoscopes.

Link-

Astrotalk

Founded in 2017 by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain, New Delhi-based astrology platform ﻿AstroTalk﻿ offers both Indian and Western astrology. It provides advice by analysing birth charts and astrology signs, and offers future predictions online. The brand is currently in talks with growth and mid-size PE funds and family offices to raise up to $40 million (around ₹333 crore) as part of its pre-IPO funding round, valuing the company at $220 million.

Link-

IANSlife can be contacted at ...

--IANS

os/ tb