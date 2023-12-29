(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) --
1958 -- Iraqi foreign minister Hashim Jawad sent a letter to Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah requesting to open an Iraqi consulate in Kuwait.
1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued the intellectual property rights law, punishing who violates it with one year in prison and a KD 500 fine.
2002 -- Kuwait and Japan signed four agreements on the relation between Kuwait and the Arabian oil company on marine operations in the divided zone for the period after January 2003.
2010 -- The National Assembly approved the residential care and loaning for Kuwaiti women laws, as well as beard-growing law for military men.
2019 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) launched operations in its low-sulphur diesel production unit number 144 in Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery. (end)
ag
MENAFN29122023000071011013ID1107667394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.