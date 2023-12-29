(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) --



1958 -- Iraqi foreign minister Hashim Jawad sent a letter to Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah requesting to open an Iraqi consulate in Kuwait.

1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued the intellectual property rights law, punishing who violates it with one year in prison and a KD 500 fine.

2002 -- Kuwait and Japan signed four agreements on the relation between Kuwait and the Arabian oil company on marine operations in the divided zone for the period after January 2003.

2010 -- The National Assembly approved the residential care and loaning for Kuwaiti women laws, as well as beard-growing law for military men.

2019 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) launched operations in its low-sulphur diesel production unit number 144 in Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery. (end)



