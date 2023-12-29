Azerbaijan's National Anti-Doping Agency Publishes Annual Report

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The National Anti-Doping Agency of Azerbaijan (AMADA) has
published its annual report.
In 2023, the agency's investigative department reviewed 54
cases, of which 16 were recognised as violations of anti-doping
rules, 38 were errors in the submitted data, three of which did not
provide location information, and 35 were missed tests, Azernews reports.
During the reporting period, 1,100 anti-doping tests were taken
from athletes, and the national testing program will continue until
the end of the year. The final number of tests will be announced on
December 30.
The testing plan covers 26 sports types and 51 sub-sports.
Testing was organised during 35 national competitions and 11
international tournaments. It is reported that 96.4 percent of the
tests were taken in Baku, 1.6 percent in the regions, and 2 percent
abroad. According to AMADA, 18 percent of the total number of
athletes tested are minors, and 7 percent are athletes with
disabilities.
In 2023, decisions were made to impose sanctions in connection
with 7 anti-doping rule violations, including five related to the
presence of prohibited substances, metabolites, or markers in the
athlete's sample, an anti-doping rule violation involving the use
or attempted use of a prohibited substance or prohibited method by
the athlete, the athlete's evasion or refusal to collect samples,
failure to provide a sample, and the athlete's concealment of
location information. Violations were identified in sports such as
triathlon, boxing, powerlifting, kickboxing, and judo.
During the year, 52 educational seminars, 17 webinars, six mass
campaigns, and five events were held, which covered 3,000
people.
This year, AMADA has signed a mutual cooperation agreement with
the national anti-doping organisations of Kenya, Japan, Bulgaria,
the European Handball Federation, the International Shooting Sports
Federation, and the World Military Sports Council.
During the year, AMADA employees took an active part in major
anti-doping events organised by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the
Council of Europe, UNESCO, the International Testing Agency, and
other organisations.
The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was
established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping
organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.
The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law
"On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in
sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of
2016.
