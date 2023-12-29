               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sadovyi Reports Two 'Arrivals' In Lviv


12/29/2023 1:07:18 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Andriy Sadovyi, two hits were recorded during the air attack in Lviv.

The mayor announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"We have information about two 'arrivals' in Lviv. We are waiting for more information from the operational services," he wrote.

Read also: Lviv sends over 300 drones to Ukrainian militar

Earlier it was reported that during the attack of enemy drones in Lviv, explosions were heard.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, informed that air defense was operating in the city.

