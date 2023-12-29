Sadovyi Reports Two 'Arrivals' In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Andriy Sadovyi, two hits were recorded during the air attack in Lviv.
The mayor announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"We have information about two 'arrivals' in Lviv. We are waiting for more information from the operational services," he wrote.
Read also: Lviv
sends over 300 drones to Ukrainian militar
Earlier it was reported that during the attack of enemy drones in Lviv, explosions were heard.
The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, informed that air defense was operating in the city.
MENAFN29122023000193011044ID1107667383
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.