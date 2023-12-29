Azerbaijan Arrests Founder Of Underground International Money Transfer System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Sabail District Court of Baku has chosen a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a foreign citizen Hamid Safari within a criminal case being probed by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He was detained as part of an investigation into the organization of illegal international money transfers secret from state registration.

Safari, accused of committing other criminal acts under Article 206-1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is accused of organizing a total of 1,379 secret currency transfer transactions amounting to millions of manat.

The persons to whom these funds were delivered to Azerbaijan through the mentioned shadow economy network included those prosecuted for various crimes, as well as radical extremist groups.