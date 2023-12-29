Azerbaijan Arrests Founder Of Underground International Money Transfer System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Sabail
District Court of Baku has chosen a preventive measure in the form
of arrest for a foreign citizen Hamid Safari within a criminal case
being probed by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
He was detained as part of an investigation into the
organization of illegal international money transfers secret from
state registration.
Safari, accused of committing other criminal acts under Article
206-1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is
accused of organizing a total of 1,379 secret currency transfer
transactions amounting to millions of manat.
The persons to whom these funds were delivered to Azerbaijan
through the mentioned shadow economy network included those
prosecuted for various crimes, as well as radical extremist
groups.
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.