               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Arrests Founder Of Underground International Money Transfer System


12/29/2023 1:07:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Sabail District Court of Baku has chosen a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a foreign citizen Hamid Safari within a criminal case being probed by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He was detained as part of an investigation into the organization of illegal international money transfers secret from state registration.

Safari, accused of committing other criminal acts under Article 206-1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is accused of organizing a total of 1,379 secret currency transfer transactions amounting to millions of manat.

The persons to whom these funds were delivered to Azerbaijan through the mentioned shadow economy network included those prosecuted for various crimes, as well as radical extremist groups.

MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667381

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search