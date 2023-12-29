               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Defines Excise Tax On Motorcycles


12/29/2023 1:07:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Motorcycles necessary for state registration are on the list of excisable items, Trend reports.

This was reflected in an amendment to the Tax Code, the decree on the application of which was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

The excise duty rate for motorcycles imported to Azerbaijan from January 1 next year will be 0.20 manat ($0.12) per cubic centimeter of engine volume for the volume of engine up to 125 cubic centimeters, 25 manat ($14) for engine volume up to 500 cubic centimeters +0.40 manat ($0.24) per cubic centimeter for engine volume 126-500 cubic centimeters, 175 manat ($102) for engine volume over 500 cubic centimeters +0.50 manat ($0.29) per cubic centimeter for engine volume over 500 cubic centimeters.

At the same time, imports of bikes with engine displacements not exceeding 125 cubic centimeters are exempt from excise duty for a three-year period beginning January 1, 2024.

The relevant executive authority will establish the rate of excise duty on motorbikes manufactured in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani production will be taxed at a rate of 0 degrees.

