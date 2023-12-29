Azerbaijan Defines Excise Tax On Motorcycles

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Motorcycles
necessary for state registration are on the list of excisable
items, Trend reports.
This was reflected in an amendment to the Tax Code, the decree
on the application of which was signed by President Ilham
Aliyev.
The excise duty rate for motorcycles imported to Azerbaijan from
January 1 next year will be 0.20 manat ($0.12) per cubic centimeter
of engine volume for the volume of engine up to 125 cubic
centimeters, 25 manat ($14) for engine volume up to 500 cubic
centimeters +0.40 manat ($0.24) per cubic centimeter for engine
volume 126-500 cubic centimeters, 175 manat ($102) for engine
volume over 500 cubic centimeters +0.50 manat ($0.29) per cubic
centimeter for engine volume over 500 cubic centimeters.
At the same time, imports of bikes with engine displacements not
exceeding 125 cubic centimeters are exempt from excise duty for a
three-year period beginning January 1, 2024.
The relevant executive authority will establish the rate of
excise duty on motorbikes manufactured in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani
production will be taxed at a rate of 0 degrees.
