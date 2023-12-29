Heritage International Xperiential School Transcends Towards A World 'Beyond Borders' With Tedx Youth HIXS 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, December 27th 2023: Heritage International Xperiential School (HIXS), a distinguished institution in the international education space and ranked among the top 3 International Schools in India, organised the TEDx Youth HIXS event on 16th December 2023 at their middle and senior campus at Heritage Avenue, near Sec 58 in Gurugram.



Aimed at igniting boundless spirit urging exploration, unity, and the pursuit of a shared, sustainable, and flourishing global community, the event spanned over the theme of transcending limitations. The closely intertwined sub themes - science of happiness, reviving indigenous wisdom by preserving cultural heritage for a sustainable future and empowering youth voices brought together passionate speakers and participants.



Daisy Rana, Principal and Head of Heritage International Xperiential School, welcomed the guests and speakers. She expressed how in a world dominated by borders, this event questions whether these boundaries propel or impede humanity's advancement. She said "(through this event) we aspire to evoke and provoke the wider community through a range of challenging and ambitious talks from speakers leading the global conversation in their respective fields."



The panel of eminent speakers sparked conversations urging innovative solutions, cross-cultural unity while embracing diversity to break physical, cultural and ideological barriers for a more inclusive and interconnected world.



At Beyond Borders, we heard from spiritual leaders, activists, authors and many more, giving talks to inspire, challenge and to change the way the youth sees the world. This was an immersive, live event for anyone who believes ideas can create change and wants to be part of the global TEDx community of change-makers, leaders and creators.



Poonam Dahiya, Head of Senior School, HIXS said that, "Our theme for TEDx Youth HIXS 2023 has been carefully curated, seeing the need to work towards an inclusive and interconnected world. Our three sub themes are also such that they transcend borders and any cultural or gender divide. These sub themes acknowledge the importance of embracing indigenous and ecological wisdom to promote a more sustainable way of life; reflect a commitment to empower the youth to transform the world through youth driven digital activism and see value in seeking enduring happiness and a deeper sense of purpose in life."



The TEDx Youth sessions witnessed stimulating discourse within the audience. The sessions brought to light important ideas and questions on the unconventional and underrepresented from the perspective of the youth.





About TEDx



In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)



About Ted



TED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge â€” without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.



TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the hundreds of TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Simran Grover

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 8368863525