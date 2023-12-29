Relatively Cold Weather, Scattered Showers Forecast For Week End

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra)-- According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's (JMD) daily bulletin, Friday is expected to bring rather cold weather with sporadic showers, particularly in the southern districts.Across the country, easterly winds are predicted by the JMD.Over the next 72 hours similar weather conditions are expected contrywide, the JMD said.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range bewteen a high of 12 degrees Celsius and a low of 8 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 23 degrees during the day, sliding to 14 degrees at night.