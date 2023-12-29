(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emirates Stallions Group Concludes 2023 with a Strategic Move Securing 60% Majority Stake in AFKAR Investments

. AFKAR Financial & Property Investments is a conglomerate with interests in household & office furniture, investments. . The acquisition is part of major expansion for ESG into the real estate and retail sectors in the region.

Abu Dhabi, UAE; December 28, 2023: Emirates Stallions Group (ADX:ESG), the Global investment, engineering, and construction solutions company and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has announced today the acquisition of a 60% stake in AFKAR Financial & Property Investments, an Abu Dhabi-based company with diversified interests across the UAE. This significant move marks ESG's robust expansion in the real estate and retail sector, further solidifying its position as a leading global investment powerhouse in the region.



AFKAR has been active in various sectors including commercial enterprise investment, institution and management, companies' representation, real estate enterprise investment and development, and the retail trade of household and office furniture and interior decoration materials. The company flagship brands, 2XL Home and OC Home, have strengthened their market presence with new showrooms and a strategic expansion plan, reflecting their commitment to quality and customer-centric approach.

Kayed Khorma, CEO of Emirates Stallions Group, said: 'Through this strategic acquisition, we are fortifying and diversifying our Group's portfolio, with the aim of expediting the development of our business plan for the upcoming year. Our focus is on delivering a higher Return on Investment (ROI) and continuing to add value to our investors.'

AFKAR has demonstrated remarkable growth with a 13% increase in assets and a 10% rise in revenue during the past 3 years, underpinned by a workforce of over 600 employees. This acquisition underlines ESG's commitment to diversifying its portfolio in the real estate and retail sectors, recognizing AFKAR's significant market presence and growth trajectory in key regional markets. 'ESG remains committed to investing in high-growth sectors and diversifying its business verticals throughout 2024. That's our strategic vision.' Khorma added.







The acquisition is a strategic move by ESG to invest in high-growth sectors, contributing significantly to the UAE's economic diversification efforts. AFKAR's extensive portfolio, including key showrooms in prime locations like Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Mall, Mega Mall and The Galleria - Al Maryah Island, complements ESG's existing holdings and positions the group for further expansion. Complementing this strategic growth, the company has recently developed a new warehouse in Sharjah and is in the process of constructing an additional 2XL showroom in the vibrant Al Barsha area of Dubai. 2XL Home, a distinguished retail brand in the UAE, is celebrated for its luxurious home furniture offerings, showcased across nine branches in the UAE. The Emirati brand features a series of beautifully crafted contemporary collections, inspired by classic French interiors, that align perfectly with a modern home setting. Complementing this, OC Home stands as a beacon of excellence in the furniture retail space, specializing in high-quality and stylish home furnishings that cater to discerning tastes and contemporary lifestyles.

This partnership is expected to create a formidable presence in the UAE's real estate and retail landscape, offering innovative solutions and enhancing customer experiences. With ESG's diversified portfolio in Investment, Construction, and Real Estate sectors, and a track record of delivering exceptional products and services across more than 20 countries, this collaboration is set to redefine market dynamics and establish new industry benchmarks.

MENAFN29122023003092003082ID1107667372