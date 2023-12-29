Israel Hits Air Defence Base In Syria: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Israel has carried out an aerial strike targeting a main Syrian air defence base in the southern Syria, media reports said.
Media reports citing a Syrian military source said that the state media had earlier said missile strikes coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights had targeted several sites it did not identify.
“Our air defences confronted the (Israeli) aggressors' missiles and downed some of them with only material losses,” a Syrian military source said.
Reports said that a Syrian army source was quoted on state media as saying Israel staged another round of strikes after midnight near the capital but gave no details.
--IANS
int/dan
MENAFN29122023000231011071ID1107667357
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.