Hamas Delegation To Visit Egypt For Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) A Hamas delegation will visit Egypt on Friday to give its 'observations' about an Egyptian plan for a ceasefire recently put forward, media reports said.

Media reports said that Egypt's three-stage plan provides for renewable ceasefires, a staggered release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and ultimately a ceasefire to end the conflict.

“It also provides for a Palestinian government of technocrats after talks involving all Palestinian factions, which would be responsible for governing and rebuilding post-crisis Gaza,” the media reports said.

It said that the delegation will give the response of the Palestinian factions, including several observations regarding details of the exchanges and guarantees for a complete Israeli military withdrawal.

Diaa Rashwan, who heads Egypt's State Information Services, said the plan was“intended to bring together the views of all parties concerned, with the aim of ending the shedding of Palestinian blood”.

