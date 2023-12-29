               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Four Saboteurs Linked To Mossad Executed: Iran


12/29/2023 12:45:14 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Iran on Friday said that it has executed four saboteurs linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service, media reports said.

“Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country's security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures,” the Iranian news media reported.

