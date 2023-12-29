1,000 Children Amputated Without Anesthesia In Gaza: UN

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesa Albanese on Friday said that at least 1,000 children in Gaza have been amputated without anesthesia as Israel has blocked the entry of essential supplies, as per the media reports.

“The monstruosity of our century,” the UN Special Rapporteur wrote on X.

She said that Israel is bombing areas of Gaza it had designated as "safe".

“It is wiping out entire families, making countless children orphans & forcing countless men & women to survive their offspring,” she wrote.

She said that each story in Gaza is excruciating.

UNICEF has said that at least more than 9,000 children in Gaza have been injured in intense Israeli bombing, which has left them grappling with the loss of an arm or a leg.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, at least 21,320 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 55,603 Palestinians have been injured.

--IANS

int/dan