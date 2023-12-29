American Judith Weinstein Was Killed By Hamas On Oct 7: Biden

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) President Joe Biden has said that the American Judith Weinstein -- who was believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas -- was killed by Hamas on October 7, media reports said.

“I am devastated by the news,” Biden said.

“This tragic development cuts deep, coming on the heels of last week's news that Judiths beloved husband, Gad Haggai, is believed to have been killed by Hamas,” media reports quoting Biden as having said.

Biden has also vowed to continue attempting for the release of other hostages still held by Hamas.

Weinstein, 70, was also an Israeli and the last missing Canadian from the October 7 attack.

Last week Biden said her husband, Gadi Haggai, 73, was killed on October 7.

Meanwhile, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel has said that:“We share the profound grief of the Weinstein-Haggai family. Judi was a teacher her whole life, she taught English and volunteered with seniors and children, teaching them yoga and meditation.”

"Judi and her husband Gadi Haggai shared an unwavering love until their last day, and provided their four children with an admirable model of partnership," he added.

The couple had gone for a morning walk on October 7 in the fields of Kibbutz Nir Oz where they lived.

