Mango Animate Is A Tool For Users To Create A Free Animated Video

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 28, 2023 12:07 am - Prior to discovering Mango Animate, people couldn't fathom how effortlessly they could create animated videos for free. Mango Animate offers easy solutions for users to create cartoon animation videos for any use.

Animated cartoon videos bring a new method of storytelling, seamlessly blending artistry and technology to bring narratives to life and transforming the way people communicate and entertain. Catering to the change, Mango Animate, a leading animated software provider, introduces its animated video maker (aka Mango AM) to help everyone create a free animated video (

Mango Animate empowers users to create a free animated video by providing them with advanced and user-friendly features for seamless animation production. This innovative animation maker offers access to an extensive library of media objects, allowing users to craft engaging animated videos. By incorporating symbols, shapes, charts, SWFs, and animation widgets, users can effortlessly enrich their content to engage with their audiences.

Tailored for business success, Mango Animate not only allows users to create a free animated video but also supports them in customizing content suitable for impactful sales pitches. With a diverse selection of over 40 animated characters, including teachers, doctors, customers, workers, and businessmen, users can create audience-oriented video content for persuasive and explanatory promotional videos.

Mango Animate makes it easy for users to create a free animated video. This tool offers dynamic scene transitions and entrance, emphasis, and exit animation effects. The addition of voiceovers and subtitles enhances user engagement and watch time. The animation maker provides users with complete control over content through a powerful timeline, allowing easy customization of characters, cameras, backgrounds, animation effects, and duration in a single timeline.

If users choose Mango Animate to create a free animated video, they will benefit from its various sharing options. Mango Animate simplifies the publishing and sharing process, supporting online and offline publishing in video or GIF formats. This versatility ensures easy sharing across various social media platforms, maximizing creativity and enhancing user interaction with businesses.

Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate, "With Mango Animate, you can easily create a free animated video without any prior knowledge of it."

For more information about how to create a free animated video, please visit

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an innovative animation video-making platform that provides professional animation video-maker solutions that enable users to create amazing animated videos with little effect and at affordable cost. Mango Animate includes four animation makers who specialize in making different kinds of animated videos.