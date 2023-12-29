Fieldworker And DS&A Forge Partnership To Elevate Support Coordination In New Jersey

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 28, 2023 4:54 am - Before FieldWorker, we saw an opportunity to change the way community care is delivered, improving systems used by mobile workers delivering care in the community and giving them the tools they need to focus on delivering exceptional home care.

Leading software transforms service efficiency and accuracy for DS&A, impacting over 1,000 consumers.

Disability Services and Advocacy, LLC (DS&A), a premier Support Coordination agency in New Jersey, proudly announces its collaboration with FieldWorker, a trailblazer in non-medical home care and support coordination software. This strategic alliance is set to revolutionize the way DS&A delivers its services to more than a thousand consumers statewide.

Endorsed by New Jersey's Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD), DS&A has consistently led in offering all-encompassing support coordination. Integrating FieldWorker's sophisticated software solutions promises to refine operational workflows, elevate data access, automate billing procedures, and substantially enhance overall productivity.

Bill England, Founder & President of DS&A, shares his excitement about the collaboration: "Partnering with FieldWorker has transformed our approach to Support Coordination. Their technology enables us to swiftly produce high-quality Monitoring Tools (MTs), streamline billing for better cash flow, and leverage comprehensive dashboards for a holistic view of our operations."

FieldWorkers software, specifically crafted for non-medical home care and support coordination agencies catering to the Intellectually & Developmentally Disabled (IDD) community, encompasses advanced reporting, analytics, and claims management features. These tools are designed to simplify the intricate aspects of support coordination. This partnership underscores FieldWorker's dedication to enhancing the efficiency of support coordination agencies through technological innovation.

About DS&A:

Disability Services and Advocacy, LLC (DS&A) stands as a leading support coordination agency in New Jersey, accredited by the state's Division of Developmental Disabilities. Committed to delivering comprehensive, personalized support coordination services, DS&A aids over 1,000 consumers in navigating the developmental disabilities system with ease and expertise.

About FieldWorker:

FieldWorker is at the forefront of software solutions for non-medical home care and support coordination agencies. Renowned for its focus on optimizing service delivery and operational efficiency, FieldWorker provides an all-encompassing suite of tools designed to streamline documentation, billing, and compliance, empowering agencies to prioritize high-quality care.

