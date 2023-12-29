Innovative And Eco Friendly The Boomingfresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 28, 2023 9:19 am - Explore the transformative shift towards sustainability, innovation, and consumer-driven values in the global packaging industry. Ex the market's growth projections, technological advancements, and the statistics on leading companies.

The global packaging industry is witnessing a transformative shift towards sustainability and eco-friendliness, and the fresh liquid carton packaging market is at the forefront of this revolution. With increasing consumer awareness and environmental concerns, carton packaging has emerged as a promising solution for packaging a wide range of liquid products, from dairy to fruit juices.

According to Azoth Analytics report,“Worldwide Fresh Carton Liquid Packaging Market: A Comprehensive Assessment of Packaging Types, Carton Types, Technology Type, End-Users, Volume Sales (Number of Cartons), Strategic Advancements, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Projections, 2024-2029” the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period and register a market value of USD 4131.73 Million in 2029.

The fresh liquid carton packaging market is showing no signs of slowing down. The global demand for sustainable packaging is on the rise, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Major players in the packaging industry are investing in research and development to improve carton packaging's environmental footprint, cost-effectiveness, and overall appeal.

One of the primary factors driving the growth in fresh liquid carton sales is its eco-friendliness. Unlike traditional plastic packaging, cartons are biodegradable and recyclable. They are made from renewable resources, such as paperboard, which can be sourced responsibly. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that minimize their carbon footprint, and fresh liquid cartons align perfectly with these values.

Europe is the largest region, in terms of both revenues and unit sales. In terms of revenues, Europe accounts for ~36% market share. Europe's fresh liquid carton packaging market boasts a diverse range of packaging types, each serving specific product categories and addressing consumer demands. Sustainability, convenience, and product preservation continue to drive innovation and growth in this dynamic packaging segment as consumers seek fresh, healthy, and environmentally friendly beverage options.

Additionally, Carton packaging offers excellent protection for fresh liquids. The multiple layers in a carton are designed to prevent light, oxygen, and external contaminants from affecting the quality and taste of the contents. This ensures that the liquid products remain fresher for longer periods, reducing food waste and enhancing the customer experience.

In 2019, the worldwide volume sales of fresh Liquid Packaging Cartons stood at a staggering 67 billion cartons which saw an increase to 68.54 billion cartons in 2022. The market witnessed a slight decline in 2020, due to supply chain and production disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, factors such as evolving consumer preferences and rising demand for health drinks is expected to boost the recuperation in the volume sales in the forecast period. The volume sales in the Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% in the upcoming years.

FRESH LIQUID PACKAGING MARKET: COMPETITIVE ADVANCEMENTS

.January 2023: Smurfit Kappa, a prominent company in the fresh carton liquid packaging industry, has introduced an innovative line of eBottle packaging solutions tailored to meet the escalating demands of the online beverage and liquid market. The new portfolio includes an array of eco-friendly options designed for both single and multi-pacl products, including Rollor bottle pack, BiPack, and Pop-up insert.

.March, 2022: Elopak ASA has successfully finalized the purchase of Naturepak Beverage from Naturepak Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Gulf Industrial Group, along with Evergreen Packaging International LLC (Evergreen Packaging), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Over the past few years, the market is witnessing a robust development pertaining to the incorporation of technological advancements in the packaging on the terms of inclusion. For instance, the integration of smart features like QR codes, augmented reality, and NFC technology into fresh liquid carton packaging is on the rise and is expected to gain an escalated growth in the forecast period.

Conclusion

The upward trend of the Fresh Liquid Carton Packaging Market is fueled by consumer priorities centered around sustainability, health, convenience, and well-being. This surge is further propelled by the industry's dedication to environmentally friendly solutions, advanced aseptic technology, and inventive packaging concepts, positioning it favorably for continual expansion. Nevertheless, it confronts challenges stemming from competitive pressures, disruptions within the supply chain, and the imperative to heighten consumer consciousness. To fully leverage the potential afforded by burgeoning markets, customization options, and collaborative efforts toward sustainability, manufacturers must persist in adapting to the dynamic shifts within the packaging realm. The prospective trajectory of fresh liquid carton packaging appears promising, contingent upon its alignment with both consumer expectations and global sustainability objectives.

