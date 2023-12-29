Georgia To Be Ready To Join The EU By 2030 - Ruling Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Georgia will be
fully ready to join the European Union by 2030,the chairman of the
ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" Irakli
Kobakhidze said, Trend reports.
“We can promise that by 2030 Georgia [...] will be ready to join
the European Union,” said the party chairman.
Comparing the capabilities of Georgia and Moldova, Kobakhidze
noted that Georgia has significantly increased its economic
indicators in two years, and this is one of the decisive factors
for joining the EU.
"This year and last year alone, we increased the gap with the
Moldovan economy by $8 billion. This means that we are $8 billion
ahead of Moldova on the path to European integration. Finally, when
the question of membership comes up, the main criterion will
continue to be economics", he added.
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.