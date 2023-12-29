US And Israeli Defense Ministers Discuss Situation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant had a telephone conversation, Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder said, Trend reports.

According to information, in a telephone conversation the ministers discussed the preparation of measures aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Ryder noted that they discussed "Israel's military campaign in Gaza and preparations for the future stage of stabilization after large-scale military operations."

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.