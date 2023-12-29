US And Israeli Defense Ministers Discuss Situation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. US Defense
Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant had
a telephone conversation, Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder
said, Trend reports.
According to information, in a telephone conversation the
ministers discussed the preparation of measures aimed at
stabilizing the situation in the Gaza Strip.
Ryder noted that they discussed "Israel's military campaign in
Gaza and preparations for the future stage of stabilization after
large-scale military operations."
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
