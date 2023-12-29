Invaders Left 60% Of Mariupol Residents Without Social Benefits In December - Andriushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In December, the Russian invaders left at least 60% of people living in occupied Mariupol without social benefits.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At least 60% of the occupied Mariupol residents were left without social benefits (including retirement benefits) in December 2023. The Russians have already 'closed the budget year', and now we can expect payments earlier than the end of January 2024," Andriushchenko wrote.

Occupants plan to demolish 16 houses into hide evidence of crimes

He noted that the situation is the same with payments to certain categories of state employees, including educators and employees of public utilities.

As reported, Russia's aggression has caused one of the largest humanitarian disasters in Mariupol. The city is almost 90% destroyed by shelling.