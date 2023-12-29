Ukraine's Parl't Needs Framework Of Tasks To Bring Legislation To European Standards - Speaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada expects from the European Union a new framework of tasks for bringing national legislation to EU standards.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, spoke of this in an interview aired at the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Ukraine has already reached the finish line, because the decision to launch negotiations is a decision that is several times stronger than that on candidate status," he noted.

Stefanchuk noted that at this stage, the country must fulfill the framework of tasks from the European Union to bring national legislation to European standards, to the so-called acquis communautaire.

"We have already done a lot. Currently, we are waiting for this framework, which is exactly what we still need to do in 35 chapters," the parliament speaker said.

Ukraine needs to introduce 30% of all EU acts into national legislation - MP

He explained that the tasks will be grouped into six blocs.

According to him, many of those will be related to the rule of law and domestic market "because it is integration into the European Union market", as well as issues related to the tax and customs systems, and compliance with medical and social legislation.

"This is a huge range, but we are happy that we have already done a lot," Stefanchuk concluded.

As reported, on December 14, the European Council approved the decision to launch negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova regarding their accession to the European Union.