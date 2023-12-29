Thousands Protest In Argentina Over Proposed Economic Reforms

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thousands of Argentines gathered Wednesday in the capital Buenos
Aires to protest the new economic policies of President Javier
Milei, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
At the demonstration organized by the General Confederation of
Labor (CGT), the protesters expressed their opposition to a decree
announced by Milei on Dec. 20 to proceed with sweeping economic
reforms.
Speaking to journalists, Gerardo Martinez, general secretary of
Argentina's construction workers' union, expressed their opposition
to the decree.
"We are not questioning President Milei's legitimacy, but we
want him to respect the separation of powers. Workers are defending
their constitutional rights," he said.
The CGT, claiming that Milei's decree, which promised radical
changes in the economy, is unconstitutional, emphasized the need
for Congress to oppose the decision.
It pointed out that while the government makes significant
economic reforms, it should establish a tripartite dialogue table
consisting of businesspeople and unions.
According to the unions, under the decree, the right to strike
is limited, employment contracts and severance pay systems are
altered, labor rules are redefined, privatization of public
companies is facilitated, and the law protecting consumers from
price increases in cases where annual inflation exceeds 160% is
abolished.
The government recently terminated the contracts of 7,000 public
employees, equivalent to 5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),
aiming to cut state expenditures by 5% through a decree.
President Milei had previously stated that the country was going
through an economically difficult period and that radical decisions
would be made.
Emphasizing his commitment to cutting public spending, Milei had
announced a reduction in social support expenditures and the
privatization of financially struggling public institutions.
