Dense Fog Wraps Kashmir As Intense Temperatures Sweep Valley

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 29 (IANS) Dense morning fog affected life adversely in the valley as intense cold swept across the region on Friday.

Pedestrians, motorists and even water boats moved at snail's pace in Kashmir Friday morning as visibility fell down to just a few metres here.

Intense cold added to the common man's hardships as slippery roads and frozen drinking water pipes made matters worse.

A MeT department statement said that Srinagar city had minus 3.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today while Gulmarg and Pahalgam had minus 2.5 and minus 5.4 respectively.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 14.7, Kargil minus 11.6 and Drass minus 13.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 8.6, Katra 7.8, Batote 4.4, Bhaderwah 1 and Banihal minus 0.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

