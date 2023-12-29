Negotiations Going-On To Bring Back Hostages: Netanyahu

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 29 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that the negotiations are going-on between Hamas and Israelis to bring back the Israelis hostages.

“PM Netanyahu has told the family members of hostages that the government is in talks to bring back hostages from Gaza,” sources told IANS.

Netanyahu said that Qatar and Egypt are playing mediatory roles in these negotiations with Hamas.

Israel government sources told IANS that the Israeli government has discussed two proposals on mediation - one with the Qataris and the other with the Egyptians to bring back hostages.

As per the proposal put forward by Qatar, the women hostages will be released first by Hamas in return for Palestinian prisoners in Israel jails.

Sources told IANS that Egypt has put forward a proposal for permanent ceasefire and post war Gaza administration.

“However, the Israelis are not willing for a permanent truce,” the sources said.

The Israeli Prime Minister had informed the war cabinet that the Mossad chief David Burnea will hold discussions with Egyptian and Qatari officials regarding the possible hostage deal.

